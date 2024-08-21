Exclusive: Oprah Winfrey will be part of DNC program Wednesday night

By Jamie Gangel, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Elizabeth Stuart, CNN

(CNN) — Oprah Winfrey, one of the most powerful, successful and influential women in the world, is set to be part of the Democratic National Convention program Wednesday night, lending her voice and support to Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid.

Winfrey is set to participate in the lead up to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s acceptance of the Democratic vice presidential nomination, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the night’s program.

The DNC is quickly becoming the hottest ticket in Chicago, with an appearance last night from Lil Jon, and performances expected from Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Maren Morris and Pink to close out the week.

In 2020, Winfrey supported President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, celebrating Harris as the first woman and the first woman of color to serve as VP.

“I was thinking the other day, ‘I wish Maya [Angelou] were alive to see it,’ ” Winfrey said to People Magazine in 2020. “…There’s no way to measure what the election of Kamala Harris means for all women, all colors, everywhere.”

Winfrey is no stranger to politics. Her endorsement of former President Barack Obama in 2008 made headlines worldwide. She endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, but largely stayed off the trail.

