Longtime New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell dies at age 87

By Michelle Shen and Haley Talbot, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell, an outspoken and influential New Jersey congressman who served in the House of Representatives since 1997, has died at the age of 87.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning,” a post on the congressman’s X account reads. “As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America.”

Pascrell had been hospitalized for a fever last month.

The new partisan breakdown in the House will be 220 seats for Republicans and 211 for Democrats with four vacancies.

Prior to serving in the House, Pascrell served in the New Jersey General Assembly and as the mayor of the city of Paterson, New Jersey.

In the House, Pascrell represented New Jersey’s 8th district, and after redistricting, the state’s 9th district. Pascrell was a member of the influential House Ways and Means Committee and while serving in Congress worked to secure funding for a variety of projects, including nearly $17 million in federal funding for infrastructure improvements, including replacing lead pipes.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, Pascrell delivered scathing remarks against Republican leadership as he urged support for emergency supplemental package to provide recovery aid.

“It’s time to take the gloves off – Jersey style,” Pascrell said on the House floor. “We are unfortunately dealing with a schizophrenic leadership on the other side. “

Earlier this year, Pascrell faced a Democratic primary challenge from Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed Khairullah, who criticized Pascrell’s staunch support of Israel in the midst of a broad humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Khairullah, who is Muslim, made headlines last yearafter the Secret Service turned him away from an Eid reception at the White House to mark the end of Ramadan.

The district is home to Little Ramallah in Paterson, which is home to one of the largest Palestinian-American communities in the country, as well as a heavily Jewish population in Bergen County, making the area a flashpoint of tension amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

In the end, however, Pascrell still cruised to victory in the Democratic primary.

