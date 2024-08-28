Supreme Court leaves Biden’s new student loan repayment plan blocked
By Devan Cole, CNN
(CNN) — The Supreme Court declined on Wednesday to lift a sweeping block on President Joe Biden’s student loan repayment plan that aims to slash monthly payments and quicken the path to loan forgiveness.
The high court turned down a request from the Biden administration to put the plan back in play after lower courts blocked it this summer in a legal challenge brought by GOP-led states to the plan.
There were no noted dissents in the brief order.
Wednesday’s order has no immediate impact on the 8 million borrowers currently enrolled in SAVE. In response to the deepening legal fight over the plan, the Department of Education last month placed the borrowers in an interest-free forbearance during which they are not required to make monthly student loan payments.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.