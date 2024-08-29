Trump proposes making government or insurance companies pay for IVF treatments

By Aaron Pellish and Alison Main, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump said Thursday he will implement a policy as president that would pay for in vitro fertilization treatments, without specifying how the treatments would be paid for.

“I’m announcing today in a major statement that under the Trump administration, your government will pay for, or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for, all costs associated with IVF treatment,” the former president said at a campaign event in Potterville, Michigan.

“Because we want more babies, to put it very nicely. And for this same reason, we will also allow new parents to deduct major newborn expenses from their taxes, so that parents that have a beautiful baby will be able, so we’re pro family,” Trump continued.

“But the IVF treatments are expensive. It’s very hard for many people to do it and to get it, but I’ve been in favor of IVF, right from the beginning,” Trump added.

Trump did not specify how the treatments would be paid for.

The new proposal comes as Democrats have sought to use threats to IVF to paint Republicans, including Trump, as seeking to restrict access to reproductive health care. Earlier this year, Trump said he supports women having access to IVF following an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that declared frozen embryos are children, which prompted some providers to halt some IVF services. In March, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, signed a law protecting IVF access in the state following the court’s decision.

Earlier in his remarks, Trump repeated his belief that abortion policies should be decided by states and that he supports exceptions in cases of rape and incest and when the life of the mother is under threat.

Sarafina Chitika, a spokesperson for the Harris-Walz campaign, questioned the sincerity of Trump’s new proposal.

“Donald Trump’s own platform could effectively ban IVF and abortion nationwide. Trump lies as much if not more than he breathes, but voters aren’t stupid,” Chitika said in a statement Thursday. “Because Trump overturned Roe v. Wade, IVF is already under attack and women’s freedoms have been ripped away in states across the country. There is only one candidate in this race who trusts women and will protect our freedom to make our own health care decisions: Vice President Kamala Harris.”

CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.

