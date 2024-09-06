READ: Justice Alito’s financial disclosure report
By CNN Staff
(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s annual financial report was made public Friday, months after other justices posted their own disclosures.
The justice reported receiving concert tickets from a member of Germany’s nobility, as well as securing a small loan — valued at less than $15,000 — but did not include details about either entry. He reported no travel reimbursements.
Read the disclosure report below.
