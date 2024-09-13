Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones won’t be charged in Trump election subversion case, prosecutor says

By Jason Morris, CNN

Atlanta (CNN) — The special prosecutor appointed to investigate Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ role as a fake elector after the 2020 election announced he will not move forward with criminal charges against the former state senator.

Jones is one of 16 Republican fake Trump electors who signed on to the “unofficial electorate certificate” at Georgia’s state capital in December 2020 in a plan to subvert the Electoral College after that year’s presidential election.

Jones had been a target of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in her investigation that led to a sprawling racketeering election subversion case against former President Donald Trump and several of his allies.

“My review of the evidence finds this matter does not warrant further consideration,” Pete Skandalakis, executive director of a bipartisan group that oversees all prosecutors in Georgia, said in a written statement on Friday.

“The evidence reveals Senator Jones acted in a manner consistent with his position representing the concerns of his constituents and in reliance upon the advice of attorneys when he served as an alternate elector,” Skandalakis wrote. “The evidence also indicates Senator Jones did not act with criminal intent, which is an essential element of committing any crime.”

A Georgia judge blocked Willis from investigating Jones in July 2022. Jones was then a Republican state senator, and Willis was reprimanded by the judge for hosting a fundraiser for the Democratic candidate who was running against Jones to be Georgia’s next lieutenant governor.

In his four-page written statement on Friday, Skandalakis said that Jones “fully cooperated” with the lengthy investigation over the course of four interviews. The prosecutor said he examined the evidence and Jones’ motives, noting Jones called for a special session in Georgia’s General Assembly after the 2020 election to investigate complaints made by constituents. Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, declined to hold a special session to overturn the results.

In his statement, Skandalakis said Jones “understands he is subject to a witness subpoena and may be called to testify at any pending federal or state trial.”

“I have always wanted to tell my story in front of a fair and unbiased prosecutor, “Lt. Gov Burt Jones told CNN in a written statement. “I look forward to being able to focus on the work I was elected to do.”

Willis’ office told CNN that it can’t comment on the decision.

