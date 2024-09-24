Son of suspect in second attempted assassination of Trump arrested on child pornography charges

By Holmes Lybrand and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — The son of the man who allegedly attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course was arrested on child pornography charges Tuesday, according to court records.

Oran Alexander Routh, whose father is Ryan Wesley Routh, the man prosecutors say set up a “sniper’s nest” at the edge of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach when Trump was golfing there earlier this month, has been charged with two counts of receipt and possession of child pornography.

According to the complaint, FBI agents were searching Oran Routh’s residence and devices on September 21, days after his father was arrested, “in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation.”

A source familiar with the investigation tells CNN the search was conducted in relation to the investigation of Ryan Wesley Routh.

Investigators found “hundreds of child pornography files” on an SD card from one of Oran Routh’s devices, court documents say. Agents also uncovered chats on devices they say belong to Oran Routh with an individual advertising cloud storage links for sale which included child exploitation content.

No attorney is publicly listed for Oran Routh.

The charges against Oran Routh were filed in North Carolina, where investigators say he lives.

