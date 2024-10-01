Real-time: Who speaks the most in the debate

By Annette Choi, Ethan Cohen, Molly English and Matt Holt, CNN

(CNN) — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ running mate, face off Tuesday in the only scheduled vice presidential debate this year.

CNN is tracking how much time each candidate speaks during their meeting on the debate stage.

Follow live updates throughout the debate here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.