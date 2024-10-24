Harris and Obama use first joint campaign event to rally voters in battleground Georgia

By Priscilla Alvarez and Jeff Simon, CNN

Clarkston, Georgia (CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama used their first joint campaign appearance at a star-studded rally Thursday to mobilize voters in the battleground state of Georgia.

The event was the latest in a campaign sprint by Obama to gin up voter enthusiasm in the closing days of the presidential election. Obama and Harris separately issued warnings about a potential second Donald Trump term and sought to cast the Republican nominee as consumed by his own troubles.

“I get why people are looking to shake things up. What I can’t understand is why anyone would think that Donald Trump will shake things up in a way that is good for you, because there is absolutely no evidence that this man thinks about anybody but himself,” Obama told attendees gathered in this suburb of Atlanta.

Harris built on those remarks, saying: “There is an overwhelming call for a fresh start, for a new generation of leadership that is optimistic and excited about what we can do together. There is a yearning for a president of the United States who will see you, who gets you and who will fight for you.”

Harris cited her proposals on health care and the economy, underscoring her small-business plans and the need to lower costs and calling abortion bans “immoral.”

“I do believe Donald Trump to be an unserious man and the consequences of him ever being president again are brutally serious. These are just some of the consequences of the Trump abortion bans and what he does and what he’s likely to do,” Harris said.

Harris on Thursday repeated what’s expected to be a prominent part of her closing argument – describing Trump as consumed by revenge and touting herself as focused on a “to-do list” for Americans.

“Just imagine the Oval Office in three months. Picture it in your mind. … It’s either Donald Trump in there, stewing, stewing over his enemies list, or me, working for you, checking off my to-do list. You have the power to make that decision,” she said.

In their remarks, both Harris and Obama invoked former senior Trump officials who have raised alarms about him returning to the Oval Office.

“Just because he acts goofy doesn’t mean his presidency wouldn’t be dangerous,” Obama said, citing recent remarks made by former Trump chief of staff John Kelly, including that the former president fits “into the general definition of fascist.”

“We do not need four years of a wannabe king, a wannabe dictator running around trying to punish his enemies. That’s not what you need in your life. America is ready to turn the page,” Obama said.

Obama and Harris have been acquainted for 20 years. CNN previously reported that the former president has had several conversations with Harris, whom he first got to know through an informal network of up-and-coming Black politicians when he was an Illinois state senator and she was a district attorney in California.

Harris recalled that history Thursday, including her support for Obama’s winning bid for the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination.

“In 2007, I went on New Year’s Eve to Iowa to knock on doors in the snow. And all these years later, Barack Obama, I say to you, your friendship and your faith in me and in our campaign means the world,” she said.

On Saturday, Obama’s wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, is set to join Harris on the campaign trail in Michigan.

Barack Obama was not the only one bringing star power to the stage Thursday in support of Harris. Music superstar Bruce Springsteen headlined the event and told attendees between songs: “I want a president who reveres the Constitution, who does not threaten but wants to protect and guide our great democracy.”

Springsteen has been a regular presence in the closing days of previous presidential elections, using his popularity to mobilize voters for Democratic candidates.

