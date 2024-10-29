Political art mysteriously pops up in DC ahead of Election Day

By Gabe Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — Two political statues have mysteriously popped up in Washington, DC, drawing crowds of onlookers, just a week before Election Day.

Last week, an unknown artist placed a bronze replica of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk – topped with an emoji-like poop, the size of a basketball – along the National Mall near the US Capitol.

“This memorial honors the brave men and women who broke into the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021 to loot, urinate and defecate throughout those hallowed halls in order to overturn an election,” a plaque below the statue reads. “President Trump celebrates these heroes of January 6th as ‘unbelievable patriots’ and ‘warriors.’ This monument stands as a testament to their daring sacrifice and lasting legacy.”

Pelosi’s desk was at the center of one of the most iconic images of the January 6 insurrection, when a Donald Trump supporter who stormed the Capitol was infamously photographed with his feet on the desk.

On Monday, a bronze statue of a tiki torch appeared in Freedom Plaza, just a couple of blocks from the White House.

The statue, called “The Donald J. Trump Enduring Flame,” appears to mock the former president’s defense of the marchers who attended a White supremacist rally in 2017 that left a woman dead.

“This monument pays tribute to President Donald Trump and the ‘very fine people’ he boldly stood to defend when they marched in Charlottesville, Virginia,” a plaque below it reads. “While many have called them white supremacists and neo-Nazis, President Trump’s voice rang out above the rest to remind all that they were ‘treated absolutely unfairly.’ This monument stands as an everlasting reminder of that bold proclamation.”

While the artist – or artists – behind the statues remains unknown, a largely redacted permit approved by the National Park Service shows Civic Crafted LLC and Julia Jimenez-Pyzik requested permission to display the statues. CNN has reached out to Civic Crafted LLC and Jimenez-Pyzik for comment.

Groups of tourists and passersby have gathered at the statues to read the artist’s tongue-in-cheek messages and snap photos of the works.

“I think they’re very thought-provoking,” Maryland resident Grace Denman said of the statues. “It reminded me how angry I was about January 6 and the deaths in Charlottesville because of the White supremacists, so it brought back some of that energy and anger that has faded over time as we’re coming into a really contentious and possibly dangerous election.”

But not everyone seems to love the statues.

DC resident Paige Muller said she’s “overheard lots of people who aren’t from here, or maybe aren’t as politically engaged, and some people thought it was inappropriate.”

But Muller sees the art as “great reminder of what’s at stake,” saying: “We have to do our part to make sure that another January 6 doesn’t happen.”

Since the statues’ sudden appearance, Pelosi’s nameplate has gone missing from atop the desk.

The statue – titled “The Resolute Desk”– represents the heart of democracy, according to the permit. “When rioters broke in to destroy these ideals, this desk stands firm, so too must the principles of equality, justice, and freedom that it represents,” it states.

National Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst told CNN in a statement that permits issued by the agency “spell out the specific conditions under which the event will take place to ensure public safety, the protection of park resources and to maintain a commemorative atmosphere where appropriate.”

“The National Park Service does not consider the content of the message to be presented,” he said.

The statues won’t make it to Election Day. The desk is scheduled to be removed Wednesday and the torch a day later.

