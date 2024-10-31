Musk tries to move case about $1 million voter sweepstakes to federal court, likely averting required appearance Thursday

By Marshall Cohen, CNN

Philadelphia (CNN) — Tech billionaire and Trump ally Elon Musk is trying to move a lawsuit over his $1 million giveaway to voters into federal court, potentially averting a hearing Thursday in Philadelphia state court that he was required to attend.

Lawyers for the Tesla CEO filed a “motion of removal” in federal court late Wednesday night. This typically pauses the state case and puts the matter in the hands of a federal judge – unless and until that judge decides to send the case back to state courts.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who filed the original lawsuit against Musk, will have an opportunity to argue that the case should be sent back to Pennsylvania court. But this legal maneuver by Musk very likely staves off the hearing that was scheduled for Thursday in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, at least for now.

At the center of the legal battle is a daily $1 million sweepstakes that Musk’s pro-Trump super PAC, called America PAC, is offering to registered voters in battleground states.

“The Complaint, in truth, has little to do with state-law claims of nuisance and consumer protection,” Musk’s lawyers wrote in their new federal filings. “Rather, although disguised as state law claims, the Complaint’s focus is to prevent Defendants’ purported ‘interference’ with the forthcoming Federal Presidential Election by any means.”

Further, Musk’s lawyers claim the issues in Krasner’s lawsuit “raise significant questions of federal law that are within the exclusive province” of the federal court system.

A spokesman for Krasner’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning about the status of the scheduled court hearing in Philadelphia.

In Krasner’s lawsuit, he offered a prebuttal to Musk’s argument, saying, “this is not a case about whether Defendants have violated state or federal laws prohibiting vote-buying” and argued that this is a state matter because Musk was “indisputably violating Pennsylvania’s statutory prohibitions against illegal lotteries and deceiving consumers.”

This is the first time Musk’s legal team has responded to the allegations he is running a potentially illegal lottery and improperly influencing the 2024 election. Lawyers for the super PAC said in the filing that all of its spending on the presidential race is “legally protected expenditures and political speech.”

“Musk has the right to remove this to federal court if there is jurisdiction, but with removal comes delay,” said Derek Muller, an election law expert at Notre Dame Law School. “This essentially restarts the process, and puts this in front of a new court, with a new judge, to take a fresh look at it. So it has the benefit – for Musk – of slowing things down.”

Muller, a CNN contributor, added that it’s “probably a longshot, but not impossible” for Musk to keep the case in federal court – and said the federal judge assigned to the matter “will want to decide this as quickly as possible, given the election.”

Hours before Musk’s bid to move the case on Wednesday, Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Angelo Foglietta wrote in a scheduling order that “all parties must be present at the time of the hearing.” This would have required Musk, the richest man in the world, to show up at the in-person hearing that was set for Thursday in downtown Philadelphia.

Krasner also asked the court on Wednesday to “enhance its security” for a hearing scheduled for Friday morning. Krasner, a Democrat and self-described “progressive prosecutor,” filed the lawsuit Monday and asked a judge to shut down what he called an “illegal lottery.”

Philadelphia’s district attorney said Wednesday that he was doxed by Musk’s supporters and is facing “antisemitic attacks” on Musk’s social media platform.

One post from the Musk-owned X platform, formerly Twitter, that Kranser flagged to the court said: “what’s the Jewish population of Pennsylvania? Weird how they end up in every position of consequence every single time.” The post mentioned Krasner and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who is also Jewish and criticized Musk’s giveaway.

Musk has defended his daily sweepstakes, which is being run by his pro-Trump super PAC. Musk endorsed Trump in July and has donated $118 million to his super PAC. Despite the lawsuit – and a separate warning from the Justice Department that the sweepstakes might violate federal election laws – the PAC is still naming daily winners.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

