An hour-by-hour guide to election night poll closings
By Shania Shelton and Lou Robinson, CNN
(CNN) — The 2024 presidential election will decide control of the White House, Senate, House of Representatives, gubernatorial offices and ballot measures on key issues in many states. This is a guide to poll closing times and includes notable down ballot races – both competitive and not. See race ratings for Senate and House by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales. Click on a state’s name to see results and projections for that state once votes start being counted.
Election night begins as the first polls close in parts of Kentucky and Indiana.
6 p.m. ET
- Indiana (Polls close in the 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th districts): Senate, governor
- Kentucky (Polls close in the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th districts)
7 p.m. ET
- Georgia
- Indiana (Polls close in the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th districts): Senate, governor
- Kentucky (Polls close in the 1st and 2nd districts): Ballot measure
- South Carolina: Ballot measure
- Vermont: Senate, governor
- Virginia: Senate, House
- Florida (Polls close in the 3rd through 28th districts): Senate, ballot measure
7:30 p.m. ET
- North Carolina: House, governor, ballot measure
- Ohio: Senate, House, ballot measure
- West Virginia: Senate, governor
8 p.m. ET
- Alabama: House
- Connecticut: Senate, ballot measure
- Delaware: Senate, House, governor
- District of Columbia: Ballot measure
- Florida (Polls close in 1st and 2nd districts): Senate, ballot measures
- Illinois
- Kansas (Polls close in 2nd, 3rd and 4th districts)
- Maine: Senate, House
- Maryland: Senate, ballot measure
- Massachusetts: Senate, ballot measure
- Michigan (Polls close in 2nd through 13th districts): Senate, House
- Mississippi: Senate
- Missouri: Senate, governor, ballot measures
- New Hampshire: Governor
- New Jersey: Senate, House
- Oklahoma: Ballot measure
- Pennsylvania: Senate, House
- Rhode Island: Senate
- Tennessee: Senate
- Texas (Polls close 1st through 15th, 17th through 22nd, and 24th through 38th districts): Senate
8:30 p.m. ET
- Arkansas
9 p.m. ET
- Arizona: Senate, House, ballot measures
- Colorado: House, ballot measures
- Iowa: House, ballot measure
- Kansas
- Louisiana: House
- Michigan (Polls close in 1st District): Senate, House
- Minnesota: Senate
- Nebraska: Senate, House, ballot measures
- New Mexico: Senate, House
- New York: Senate, House, ballot measure
- North Dakota: Senate, House, governor, ballot measure
- South Dakota: Ballot measures
- Texas (Polls close in 16th and 23rd districts): Senate
- Wisconsin: Senate, ballot measure
- Wyoming: Senate
10 p.m. ET
- Idaho (Polls in the 2nd House district close): Ballot measure
- Montana: Senate, governor, ballot measure
- Nevada: Senate, ballot measures
- Utah: Senate, governor, attorney general
11:00 p.m. ET
- California: Senate, House, ballot measures
- Idaho (Polls close in 1st District): House, ballot measures
- Oregon: House, ballot measure
- Washington: Senate, House, governor
12 a.m. ET
- Hawaii: Senate
1 a.m. ET
- Alaska: House, ballot measures
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.