Convicted January 6 rioter tells court he expects Trump to pardon him and is ‘awaiting information’ from the president-elect

(CNN) — The ripple effect of Donald Trump’s election victory on Tuesday is already being felt in Washington, DC, where some defendants charged in the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, could soon be pardoned by the incoming president who has promised as much.

One rioter wasted no time in citing Trump’s victory to try and stave off a hearing in his case, claiming he’s “expected” to receive clemency.

“Throughout his campaign, President-elect Trump made multiple clemency promises to the January 6 defendants, particularly to those who were nonviolent participants,” lawyers for Christopher Carnell wrote in a court filing Wednesday. “Mr. Carnell, who was an 18 year old nonviolent entrant into the Capitol on January 6, is expecting to be relieved of the criminal prosecution that he is currently facing when the new administration takes office.”

Carnell was convicted of all seven counts against him, including disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

As of now, his lawyers wrote, Carnell is “awaiting further information from the Office of the President-elect regarding the timing and expected scope of clemency actions relevant to his case.”

District Judge Beryl Howell quickly knocked down the request in an order Wednesday, telling Carnell the hearing would remain scheduled for Friday.

Trump has previously said he would pardon January 6 defendants, saying in July that “if they’re innocent” he “would pardon them.”

Over 1,500 people have been charged in connected to the Capitol riot. More than 1,000 of them have been convicted.

