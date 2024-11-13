Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Senate race in Pennsylvania heads to a recount

<i>CQ-Roll Call Inc./AP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Bob Casey
CQ-Roll Call Inc./AP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Bob Casey
By
Published 3:35 PM

By Ethan Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — The incredibly tight Pennsylvania race between Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger Dave McCormick will head to a recount, Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced Wednesday.

While provisional and mail ballots are still being counted, unofficial results show the race to be within the one-half of 1% margin to automatically trigger a recount under state law.

Currently, McCormick leads Casey by less than 30,000 votes, an advantage that has shrunk since election night. CNN has not made a projection in the race, although McCormick attended new senator orientation in Washington, DC, this week.

Counties will be required to start the recount by November 20. They must complete the recount by November 26 and report results to the state by the next day.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content