Tim Walz Fast Facts

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of Tim Walz, Minnesota governor and former vice presidential candidate.

Personal

Birth date: April 6, 1964

Birth place: West Point, Nebraska

Birth name: Timothy James Walz

Father: James Walz

Mother: Darlene Walz

Marriage: Gwen (Whipple) Walz (1994-present)

Children: Hope and Gus

Education: Chadron State College, B.S., 1989; Minnesota State University in Mankato, M.S., 2001; attended Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota

Military service: Army National Guard, 1981-2005, Command Sergeant Major but retired as Master Sergeant

Religion: Lutheran

Other Facts

His last name is pronounced WALLS.

While teaching and coaching in Minnesota, became the faculty adviser for Mankato West High School’s first Gay-Straight Alliance.

Has spoken about his family’s journey with fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization, or IVF, before welcoming their daughter Hope.

During his time as governor, Minnesota Democrats were able to codify abortion rights into law, increase transgender rights protections, pass a marijuana legalization bill and install new gun safety laws.

Timeline

1989-1990 – Teaches high school students in China through a Harvard-affiliated program.

1991-1996 – High school teacher and coach in Alliance, Nebraska.

September 1995 – Walz is pulled over in Nebraska for driving 96 mph in a 55-mph zone and arrested for speeding and on suspicion of drunk driving. He later pleads guilty to a reckless driving misdemeanor charge and pays a fine.

1996-2006 – Teaches at Mankato West High School in Minnesota. Walz also helps coach the football team to its first state championship in 1999.

2007-2019 – US Representative for the 1st Congressional District of Minnesota, serving six terms.

November 6, 2018 – Is elected governor of Minnesota.

January 7, 2019 – Is sworn in as Minnesota’s 41st governor.

May 28, 2020 – Activates the Minnesota National Guard following nights of unrest in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul after George Floyd was killed on May 25 when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck.

November 8, 2022 – Is reelected governor with more than 52% of the vote.

March 14, 2024 – Accompanies Vice President Kamala Harris to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Minnesota when she becomes the first sitting vice president to visit a clinic that performs abortions.

August 6, 2024 – Harris announces Walz as her running mate in the 2024 election.

November 5, 2024 – Donald Trump and JD Vance defeat Harris and Walz in the 2024 presidential election.

