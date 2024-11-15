Rudy Giuliani turns over his 1980 Mercedes-Benz convertible, luxury watch collection and a diamond ring to women he defamed



CNN

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN

(CNN) — Rudy Giuliani has turned over his 1980 Mercedes-Benz convertible, his luxury watch collection and a diamond ring, marking a partial end to a saga where the former mayor of New York City has tried to outrun the court system as two Georgia election workers try to collect on a $150 million debt he has owed them for a year.

An attorney representing Giuliani told a federal judge in New York that the ring and watches were delivered by FedEx and the car “was delivered as requested” in Florida. Giuliani also told his bank to turn over at least $30,000 in a bank account, according to a Friday court filing.

The filing, by Staten Island lawyer Joseph Cammarata, who took on Giuliani’s case Friday, according to the court record, is a notable moment for Georgia mother and daughter Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who suffered serious harassment from election deniers after the 2020 election because Giuliani smeared them publicly and repeatedly while working as a lawyer for now-President-elect Donald Trump.

Giuliani lost his law license following the ordeal, yet is back in Trump’s fold. The court filing on Friday noted he plans to attend events around Trump’s 2024 presidential inauguration.

Moss and Freeman’s lawyers had not filed a response in court as of Friday evening, which was the turnover deadline for Giuliani, and declined to comment to CNN. If Giuliani didn’t give up the full list of items ordered by a judge last month, he could be held in contempt of court.

Giuliani’s spokesman Ted Goodman posted a video on social media showing himself at a FedEx store with more than a dozen watches and a ring laid out on a table. Goodman said in the video he was shipping the watches from Florida.

“This is the accumulation of sixty years of hard work. Many of these watches hold great sentimental value, and he’s being forced to turn all these over under court order,” Goodman, wearing a Trump Palm Beach polo shirt, said in the video.

Giuliani has indicated in court proceedings one watch is from his grandfather and two others were gifts from European leaders after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Furniture and sports memorabilia in a storage facility in Long Island still has to be sorted from items Giuliani doesn’t have to give to Freeman and Moss, Giuliani’s Friday court filing said.

Moss and Freeman’s team was still working on paperwork to take control of a $6 million Manhattan apartment, so they can sell it, according to recent court records. The other possessions are likely to be sold as well, once they are received, so Freeman and Moss can begin to collect on the nearly $150 million the former mayor of New York owes them.

The pair are also still fighting in court to try to win his $3.5 million Palm Beach, Florida, condo and four Yankees World Series rings from the 1990s and 2000.

Giuliani is still arguing he should be able to keep living in the Palm Beach condo and Manhattan apartment, and that he gave the World Series rings to his son years ago. Those disputes are set to go to trial — in January, days before the presidential inauguration.

“I am sure the Court did not intentionally schedule the trial on January 16, 2025, when there are inauguration events planned for I believe, January 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2025,” Cammarata wrote. “We respectfully request that the trial be adjourned until on or after January 22, 2025, so that Defendant Rudolph Giuliani can attend the inauguration events.”

A refrigerator in Guiliani’s Manhattan condo was also turned over to Freeman and Moss, but his lawyer says the former mayor wants it back.

His attorney also requests an appraisal of the Mercedes, which was once owned by Lauren Bacall and taken by Giuliani to a polling place in Palm Beach on Election Day last week, and if it is not worth more than a few thousand dollars, that it be returned to him.

CNN’s Kara Scannell and Emily Condon contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.