What questions do you have before Trump returns to the White House?

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump is not wasting any time shaping the team that will lead his second-term agenda.
Many of his Cabinet picks will require Senate confirmation, presenting an early test for an incoming Republican-led Congress.
There’s a lot unfolding as Trump gears up for his return to the White House and President Joe Biden tries to navigate his lame-duck period.
