Trump announces Matthew Whitaker as his pick to be US ambassador to NATO

By Jennifer Hansler, Hannah Rabinowitz and Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Matthew Whitaker, who served as acting attorney general during Trump’s first term, as his pick to be US ambassador to NATO.

“Matt is a strong warrior and loyal Patriot, who will ensure the United States’ interests are advanced and defended,” Trump said in a news release Wednesday. “Matt will strengthen relationships with our NATO Allies, and stand firm in the face of threats to Peace and Stability – He will put AMERICA FIRST.”

If confirmed, Whitaker will lead the US mission to NATO during a period where the defensive alliance may still be facing one of its toughest challenges – how to continue to support Ukraine in its war against Russia. He is also likely to be tasked with increasing pressure on countries in the alliance to increase their defense spending – renewing an effort that Trump undertook in his first term.

Earlier this year, NATO announced it would establish a mission to coordinate the provision of military equipment and training for Ukraine – an effort that has been largely led by the US – in a move that some saw as an attempt to “Trump proof” support. Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance have cast doubts on the level of the US continued commitment to Kyiv as the war drags on more than two and a half years after Russian forces invaded.

During the campaign, Trump also indicated he would only adhere to NATO’s mutual defense commitment for countries who are contributing enough of their annual budgets to defense. He recounted during the campaign that “one of the presidents of a big country” at one point asked him whether the US would still defend the country if they were invaded by Russia even if they “don’t pay.”

“No, I would not protect you,” Trump recalled telling that president. “In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills.”

In remarks in Paris earlier this month, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called for “more robust transatlantic defense cooperation and more defense investment.”

“We must stand together – Europe, North America and our global partners – to keep our people safe and prosperous,” he said.

Whitaker, a loyal Trump ally, does not come from a foreign policy background. He served as the former acting attorney general in Trump’s first term and temporarily led the Justice Department after Trump fired Jeff Sessions.

Trump had grown frustrated with Sessions because the then-attorney general recused himself from all matters related to the 2016 campaign, including special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the election. Whitaker, on the other hand, was openly critical of the Russia investigation.

During brief tenure at the top of DOJ, Whitaker quickly took charge of Mueller from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. While Whitaker did not recuse himself like his predecessor, he repeatedly said that he had not discussed the probe with Trump.

He sparred with Democratic lawmakers who claimed that his appointment was unconstitutional. He also clashed with Democrats during congressional testimony because he often declined to answer their questions.

Before becoming the acting attorney general, Whitaker was the US attorney for the Southern District of Iowa and chief of staff to Sessions.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.