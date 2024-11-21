Trump names Pam Bondi as his pick for attorney general after Gaetz withdraws from consideration



By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump has named former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his pick to serve as the next US attorney general after Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration earlier in the day.

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore,” Trump said in a Thursday post announcing the pick on his Truth Social platform. “Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!”

Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz earlier in the day announced that he was removing himself from consideration as his prospects for Senate approval narrowed amid growing debate over the release of a House Ethics Committee report detailing its investigation into him, including over allegations of sexual misconduct and other alleged crimes. Gaetz has vehemently denied the allegations investigated by the committee and the Justice Department.

Bondi’s selection will also be subject to Senate approval once she is formally nominated by Trump. If approved, she will take over the nation’s top law enforcement agency.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

