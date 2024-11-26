Arizona man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Trump

By Rashard Rose, CNN

(CNN) — An Arizona man was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening to kill President-elect Donald Trump in a series of Facebook videos, including one in which he appears to hold up an AR-15-style rifle, according to court documents.

Manuel Tamayo-Torres faces a felony charge of threatening the president-elect after he made several threats against Trump and his family, the documents said.

Court documents did not directly identify Trump, only referring to him as “Individual 1.” Court documents identify “Individual 1” as a public figure, former president and the current president-elect.

Last Thursday, according to court documents, Tamayo-Torres said in a video posted on Facebook, “[Individual 1] you’re gonna die, [Individual 1], your son’s gonna die. Your whole family is going to die, [Individual 1]. This is reality now for you. This is the only reality you have in your future, [Individual 1], dying.”

In another video posted earlier this month, Tamayo-Torres threatened to shoot Trump and held up “what appears to be a white AR 15-style rifle with a 30-round magazine inserted into it,” according to the court documents.

Tamayo-Torres posted a video on August 23 from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, where Trump held an afternoon rally. During the rally, Trump said he will create an independent commission to investigate assassination attempts while mentioning the attempt to assassinate him at a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Tamayo-Torres is also charged with several counts of making false statements on federal forms while trying to purchase a gun last year in Phoenix, Arizona, according to the documents.

It is unclear from court records if Tamayo-Torres has a lawyer.

