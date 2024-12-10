Trump chooses Kimberly Guilfoyle as his pick for Greece ambassador

By Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday named Kimberly Guilfoyle as his pick to be the US ambassador to Greece.

“For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad. Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Guilfoyle had been engaged to Donald Trump Jr. and is close to the Trump family.

CNN has previously reported on Trump’s selection of family members for key posts in his next administration.

Trump named real estate developer Charles Kushner to serve as the next US ambassador to France. Kushner is the father of Jared Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, and was pardoned by Trump in 2020 following a 2005 conviction on federal charges.

The president-elect has also selected billionaire Massad Boulos to serve as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Boulos is the father-in-law of Trump’s youngest daughter Tiffany.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.