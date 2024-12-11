North Carolina’s GOP-controlled legislature erodes incoming Democrats’ political powers

By Arit John, CNN

(CNN) — The North Carolina House voted Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that will restrict the powers of the incoming governor and other Democrats, clearing the way for the legislation to become law.

The bill passed with 72 members voting for the override and 46 against.

The state Senate voted to override the governor’s veto last week.

Under the bill, the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Stein, would be stripped of appointments to key state boards and control of the State Board of Elections will be transferred to the state auditor, a Republican. The legislation also shifts power away from the incoming lieutenant governor, attorney general and superintendent of public instruction, all Democrats.

The bill was introduced after last month’s elections, when Democrats broke the GOP’s legislative supermajority. Republicans will lose their ability to override gubernatorial vetoes after the new legislature is seated in January.

During Wednesday’s debate over the veto override, Republican state Rep. Destin Hall argued the legislation had become a “political football.”

“The reality is, in this state, the Constitution gives this body the ability to make certain decisions, and the folks elected this body – just as they did the governor or governor-elect Stein coming in – and that’s what we’ve done in this bill,” Hall said.

In his veto message last month, Cooper called the bill a “sham” that “shuffles money from one fund to another.” Billed as disaster relief funding following massive flooding in western North Carolina caused by Hurricane Helene earlier this year, the legislation transfers $227 million from a state savings fund to a Helene fund. The funds cannot be spent until appropriated by the legislature.

Democrats from hard hit western North Carolina called on the legislature to do more to provide aid, and criticized the lack of appropriated funding in the legislation.

“This bill just doesn’t meet the moment, and it doesn’t meet North Carolina’s values,” said Democratic state Rep. Eric Ager, who represents Asheville’s Buncombe County. “This bill just seems to do something to help, it doesn’t actually do it.”

Stein, the governor-elect, also blasted the legislation as a “power grab” during a briefing with reporters last week. “It’s petty and wrong-headed, it’s contrary to what the voters of North Carolina have just done in this election and who they elected,” Stein said.

Democrats have also balked at the effort to strip power from incoming statewide Democratic officials, particularly transferring control of the State Board of Elections.

“It is just purely a partisan move, overturning decades of tradition in North Carolina that has worked well,” said Democratic state Sen. Julie Mayfield. “It has worked well under Republican governors. It has worked well under Democratic governors. They just don’t like it.”

Republicans have argued the power shifting provisions were meant to increase bipartisanship. Matt Mercer, the communications director of the North Carolina Republican Party, framed the election provisions as a response to a governor who has “had this thumb on the scale” with appointments to election boards.

“I think this is the legislatue asserting that they still have power, too,” Mercer said. “ This is just a way that we can continue to have a balanced government in North Carolina.”

The new law marks the latest chapter in the Republican-led legislature’s efforts to reshape the balance of power, particularly when it comes to control over elections.

In 2016, outgoing Republican Gov. Pat McCrory signed legislation that gave the legislature more influence over election board appointments. Cooper sued, and the state Supreme Court ruled in his favor. Voters rejected a 2018 proposed constitutional amendment backed by Republicans in the General Assembly to allow House and Senate leaders to appoint all members of the State Election Board. Earlier this year state court judges blocked another effort by the legislature to strip the governor of his ability to appoint election board members.

