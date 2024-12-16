New York City Mayor Eric Adams denied millions in public campaign matching funds

By Gloria Pazmino and Gregory Krieg, CNN

(CNN) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ reelection campaign has been denied millions of public matching funds, a major blow for the mayor who is seeking a second term despite facing a spring trial on federal corruption charges.

The New York City Campaign Finance Board, an independent agency which administers the city’s taxpayer-funded program, issued its ruling on Monday, citing Adams’ legal troubles and a lack of adherence to their rules.

“After thoroughly reviewing all available information, including the details of the indictment of Mayor Adams the board has determined that there is reason to believe the Adams campaign has engaged in conduct detrimental to the matching funds program in violation of law including the campaign finance act and board rules,” said Frederick Schaffer, chair of the board, during a public meeting on Monday.

Adams has been accused of soliciting and accepting straw donations for his 2021 and 2025 campaigns. Prosecutors have said that Adams and his campaign sought out donations from foreign nationals and illegally funneled them into their campaign account. Adams has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

The city’s campaign matching funds are designed to encourage candidates to raise small dollar donations from average New Yorkers rather than seek out large sums of money to help fund their campaigns. The program, although not mandatory, offers a generous eight-to-one match for small dollar donations.

The decision means Adams will miss out on as much as $4.3 million dollars in public campaign funds for his 2025 campaign.

“While today’s ruling by CFB to withhold matching funds at this time is disappointing, we will continue to work with the board to address any issues so that funds can be appropriately dispersed,” Adams’ campaign counsel Vito Pitta said in a statement to CNN. “The mayor’s campaign continues to have far more resources than his opponents’, and we are very confident we will have the support we need to spend the maximum amount allowable in the upcoming primary.”

But the lack of funding is sure to put Adams at a significant disadvantage despite his incumbent status. New York City is the most expensive media market in the country, and the lack of funding could mean Adams will have to spend more time fundraising for big dollar amounts rather than campaigning.

While the board’s decision is an obstacle for Adams, he is not the only candidate denied public money – at least for the next month.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander’s campaign missed a filing deadline and will not be eligible for matching funds until another meeting on January 15.

Lander, the city’s chief financial officer is among a handful of candidates challenging Adams in the upcoming primary.

