US delegation meets with Syrian rebel leader in Damascus

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — A high-level US delegation traveled to Damascus Friday and sat down with Syria’s de facto leader, a former jihadist with a long-standing $10 million US bounty on his head, who led the swift and successful rebellion against the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

The meeting with Ahmad al-Sharaa, formerly called Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, underscores the urgency of US efforts to engage with Syria’s interim government to ensure the country does not see a resurgence by the likes of ISIS, which US officials have warned will seek to regroup in the wake of the stunning collapse of the Syrian regime.

The international community has also rushed to endorse a set of principles meant to guide the transition to a new Syrian government that it is inclusive and respectful of human rights, which would mark a sharp departure from Assad’s brutal rule.

“We want to make it clear to HTS and all of the emerging authorities that the recognition that they seek, the support that they seek and need from the international community – well, there are certain expectations that come along with that,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.

He acknowledged “positive statements coming from Mr. Jolani, the leader of HTS,” but noted that “everyone is focused on is what’s actually happening on the ground, what are they doing.” He also suggested the lifting of US and international sanctions on HTS, a designated terrorist group with former ties to al Qaeda would be dependent on “concrete action.”

One source familiar described the meeting between al-Sharaa and the US delegation as productive and said that it lasted just under two hours. That delegation, comprised of Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs (NEA) Barbara Leaf, Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens, and NEA Senior Advisor Daniel Rubinstein were the first US officials to travel to Syria following the collapse of the Syrian government less than two weeks ago.

In a readout posted Friday, the US Embassy in Syria said that Leaf met “with HTS officials to discuss principles agreed upon by the U.S. and partners in Aqaba – support for an inclusive Syrian led political process that results in representative government, which respects the rights of all Syrians.”

“They also touched on regional events, Syria’s intention to be a good neighbor and the importance of common efforts on terrorism,” they said in a post on X.

According to a State Department spokesperson, the delegation had also hoped “to uncover information about the fate of Austin Tice, Majd Kamalmaz, and other American citizens who disappeared under the Assad regime.”

The US had been in direct contact with HTS on these matters and had received a commitment to help find Tice, an American journalist detained in Syria more than a decade ago.

The US has redoubled its efforts to find Tice’s whereabouts, and Carstens, who was part of the delegation, has spent the past weeks in the region. Those efforts have yet to yield results.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.