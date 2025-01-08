Johnson and GOP budget chief to meet with House conservative group about passing Trump’s agenda

By Sarah Ferris, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Speaker Mike Johnson and House Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington are meeting with a key bloc of House conservatives Wednesday afternoon about the path forward for President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda using the budget reconciliation process, according to two GOP sources.

Johnson and Arrington are speaking with the Republican Study Committee about the House GOP budget resolution, which party leaders hope to pass in the coming weeks. A big piece of the debate is expected to be over how long to lift the debt limit – a key demand from Trump but one that many conservatives have balked at.

On the other side of Capitol Hill, Trump is slated to meet with Senate Republicans about his agenda on Wednesday evening.

Trump has pushed for one “one powerful bill” to kick off his legislative agenda once he’s sworn in later this month, but Republicans have narrow majorities in both chambers, complicating the process for any legislation to reach the president-elect’s soon-to-be desk.

GOP members of the House and Senate have publicly and privately acknowledged this week the enormous task ahead in tying together a sprawling package that would likely include new immigration laws, energy policies and a complex tax overhaul – along with an increase of the national debt limit and spending cuts to federal programs.

