No invite for pre-inaugural tour of the VP home for Vance family, sources say

By Samantha Waldenberg and Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — There will be no pre-inaugural tour of the vice president’s residence for the incoming Vance family, two sources familiar with JD Vance’s plans told CNN, who noted he has not received an invitation to the residence from its current occupant, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The nicety has been a recent norm, though Harris never went to the Naval Observatory prior to assuming the role in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

This time, it may be the not-so-unexpected outcome of a particularly brutal campaign, which featured Vance referring to Harris as “trash” during a November rally. She was also repeatedly attacked by Vance and Trump about her racial identity.

Harris and Vance have not spoken since the November 2024 presidential election, a Vance adviser told CNN, though Harris did call President-elect Trump after the election to concede the race. CBS News first reported the lack of invite.

More than eight years ago in November 2016, then-Vice President Joe Biden met with then-Vice President-elect Mike Pence at the Naval Observatory. CNN reported at the time that Pence and Biden met for around two hours – having lunch and touring the residence.

Eight years before that, in 2008, then-Vice President Dick Cheney welcomed Biden to the vice president’s residence. Cheney’s office said at the time that the two spent nearly an hour at there.

There has been some back-and-forth between Vance and the Harris staff, though. A person familiar with the vice president’s schedule told CNN the Vance family had a call with the Navy facilities team that runs the Naval Observatory around Christmas to “discuss the layout of the Residence, logistics and practicalities of the move in, and to help answer any questions the Vance’s had as it related to the Residence.”

The vice president’s official residence is located on the grounds of the US Naval Observatory a couple of miles from the White House.

The same source added that second gentleman Doug Emhoff and the incoming second lady Usha Vance spoke for 45 minutes last week, but did not elaborate on the contents of the call.

CNN’s Alejandra Jaramillo contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.