Republicans struggle to answer for Trump’s pardon on January 6 defendants just hours into his presidency

Washington (CNN) — Republican senators struggled to defend Donald Trump’s decision to commute and pardon hundreds of January 6 protesters including those who were charged and convicted of crimes against police officers, just hours after the president entered office Monday.

Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, who has warned before about giving a blanket pardon to the rioters, said, “I just can’t agree” with Trump’s decision to commute the sentences or pardon a vast swath of January 6 insurrection participants.

He added the move “raises a legitimate safety issues on Capitol Hill” before also attacking former President Joe Biden’s pardons in his final hours in office.

Trump’s executive action, which many GOP senators had hoped would be directed at only nonviolent offenders who entered the Capitol that day, thrust Republicans once again into a familiar posture of navigating how and when to distance themselves from the sitting president and leader of their party. And Republicans largely attempted to sidestep direct questions about whether they personally agreed with Trump’s action, arguing it was up to the president to use his pardon powers at his discretion.

Trump pardoned more than 1,000 people who were charged in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He also commuted the sentences of 14 people in the Proud Boy or Oath Keepers who were charged with seditious conspiracy.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, sidestepped questions about the pardons, saying, “We’re looking at the future, not the past” when asked whether it was a mistake for Trump.

The president’s move cast Republican senators into the awkward position of having to either defy Trump just hours after he was sworn in inside the US Capitol or defend releasing prisoners who attacked some of the very officers who protect the Capitol and members every day.

Sen. James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, told CNN he was still digesting the “details” of Trump’s pardons and commutations, but pressed on how some of the recipients were responsible for attacking police officers, he said, “I think if you attack a police officer that’s a very serious issue and they should pay a price for that.”

“I think we need to continue to say we are a party of law and order,” Lankford said. “And that is incredibly important to be able to protect those folks who are protecting us every single day.”

Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, two Republicans who voted to convict Trump after his second impeachment trial in 2021, objected to his decision to give blanket pardons.

Cassidy, who is up for reelection and facing a primary, told CNN: “I’m a big ‘back-the-blue’ guy. I think people who assault police officers — if they do the crime, they should do the time.”

Murkowski said she’s concerned about the message that the pardons send to the US Capitol Police who protect the lawmakers every day.

“I don’t think that the approach of a blanket pardon that includes those who caused harm, physical harm, to our police officers, to others that resulted in violence, I’m disappointed to see that,” Murkowski said. “And I do fear the message that is sent to these great men and women that stood by us.”

Most Republicans wouldn’t weigh in on whether Trump had made the right decision. Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, argued it was the president’s prerogative, not Congress’, to issue pardons, a sentiment echoed by several others.

“I think obviously the pardon authority has really been opened up,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, said. “President Biden obviously with his preemptive pardons has opened it up even more, so the president has that authority. That’s sort of is my opinion on it.”

Biden on Monday issued an extraordinary slate of preemptive pardons for prominent critics of Trump and for members of his own family, using executive prerogative as a shield against revenge by his incoming successor.

Sen. Mike Rounds, another Republican from South Dakota, argued Trump “has the constitutional ability to make those, and so it’s up to him to do that. It’s not up to us, and it’s up to him to explain them.”

Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine who has broken with Trump in the past, argued it had overall been “a terrible week for our justice system,” arguing Biden had gone too far in his final hours as president with pardons as well.

“It seems to me the press ought to be paying attention to this as well: preemptively granting pardons to five more members of his family, and we had the incoming president pardoning people who committed violent crimes,” she said. “We also have the outgoing president granting a pardon to an individual who killed two FBI agents.” (In addition to members of his family, Biden issued a commutation to Leonard Peltier, an Indigenous activist who was convicted in the killing of two FBI agents in 1975.)

Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana and former chairman of the Senate’s campaign arm, would only say, “I’m grateful President Trump is the president of the United States” when asked for his reaction to the pardons.

CNN's Manu Raju, Morgan Rimmer and Ali Main contributed to this report.

