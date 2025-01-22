Flights canceled for refugees who were slated to travel to US

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — Refugees who were slated to travel to the United States after a years-long and often cumbersome process have had their flights canceled, according to a State Department memo to resettlement partners obtained by CNN.

The memo comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending refugee admissions and marks another example of the swift impact his actions are already having. The move stands to affect thousands of refugees who had flights already scheduled.

“All previously scheduled travel of refugees to the United States is being cancelled, and no new travel bookings will be made. RSCs should not request travel for any additional refugee cases at this time,” the memo states, citing the president’s executive order.

Approximately 10,000 refugees had travel booked, which is now canceled, according to a source familiar with the data. The cancellations could be particularly troubling for refugees whose medical exams or security checks, for example, are on the cusp of expiring.

The memo also states that case processing is suspended, effectively shuttering the program.

“Additionally, all refugee case processing and pre-departure activities are also suspended. RSCs and IOM should not move refugees to transit centers in anticipation of travel and should halt all pre-departure activities for refugee cases. No new referrals should be made into the USRAP,” the memo continues.

Special Immigrant Visa holders, which includes those who worked for the US abroad, are exempt. They can travel to the United States, according to the memo. Those refugees who are already in the United States can also continue to receive services.

CNN has reached out to the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration for comment.

Trump’s executive order, which he signed Monday, stated that the United States was unable to absorb the influx of migrants over the recent years in addition to refugees, giving way to the administration suspending the US refugee admissions program “until such time as the further entry into the United States of refugees aligns with the interests of the United States.”

The suspension was to take effect on January 27, according to the order. The memo implies that it takes effect immediately.

The situation at the US southern border is separate from the refugee program, which dates back decades and has a thorough vetting process in place for refugees overseas to resettle in the US. But the crackdown on refugees is in line with the administration’s immigration agenda, which seeks to limit entry to the US on the basis of public safety and national security.

Under former President Joe Biden, the cap on refugee admissions to the United States was set at 125,000 people a year.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

