Pete Hegseth paid $50,000 to a woman alleging sexual assault

By Manu Raju and Pamela Brown, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Pentagon, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that he paid $50,000 to a woman who alleged he sexually assaulted her as part of a non-disclosure agreement, according to documents obtained by CNN.

In a written correspondence with the committee, Hegseth responded to a question from Sen. Elizabeth Warren about the sexual assault allegation, which he has publicly denied and contended was a “nuisance claim.” Hegseth, who was never charged in the 2017 incident in Monterey, California, has said that he reached a non-disclosure agreement with his accuser in order to prevent her from trying to tarnish his career as a Fox News host with allegations he says are false.

But the dollar amount, first reported by The Associated Press, had not been publicly known until he revealed it to the committee.

Hegseth’s attorney called the accusers claims false. “As we said from the beginning, these were false claims that we settled for nuisance value, much less than it would have cost to defend,” Tim Parlatore said in a statement to CNN.

Hegseth is on his way to winning Senate confirmation after clearing a key procedural hurdle on a 51-49 vote. Two Republicans – Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine – voted against the nomination, citing his character and qualifications for the job.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.