Kemp says anyone who harms law enforcement ‘should be held fully accountable’ for actions

(CNN) — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon virtually every convicted rioter at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, including those who beat up members of law enforcement.

Without mentioning him by name, Kemp condemned Trump’s broad pardons while also taking a swipe at former President Joe Biden over his last-minute reprieves for his family.

“Anyone who harms a law enforcement officer should be held fully accountable for their actions, and presidents should not issue blanket, preemptive pardons for their family members in the final minutes of their tenure,” Kemp said in a statement to CNN Friday.

Kemp was present at the Capitol alongside other governors for Trump’s inaugural address Monday. He told CNN after the speech that he believed Biden had set an “interesting precedent” by preemptively pardoning several people. But he declined to say then whether Trump pardoning those who assaulted law enforcement would be a step too far.

“I don’t want to speak to specific pardons not knowing any details,” Kemp said. “We can talk about that after he actually does something.”

Hours later, Trump pardoned virtually every rioter, including those convicted of bludgeoning and chemical spraying officers.

