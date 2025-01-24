Trump has pulled Fauci’s security detail, source says

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has terminated Dr. Anthony Fauci’s security detail that was being provided and paid for by the National Institutes of Health, a source familiar with the situation tells CNN. It was pulled on Thursday night.

Given he continues to face ongoing threats due to his public-facing role during the Covid-19 pandemic, Fauci has now hired his own private security that he’ll pay for himself, the source told CNN.

This comes as Trump continues his retribution tour against the officials who previously served under him. He has also yanked security details from former national security adviser John Bolton and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Since Monday, Trump has complained about how President Joe Biden preemptively pardoned Fauci as one his final acts before leaving office.

“Even when individuals have done nothing wrong — and in fact have done the right thing — and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage reputations and finances,” Biden said in a statement at the time.

Fauci served in government for decades and was the nation’s top infectious diseases expert for 38 years. Trump awarded presidential commendations to Fauci and 51 other people who served on the Operation Warp Speed task force during the Covid-19 pandemic, although he later claimed he didn’t know who gave it to him.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.