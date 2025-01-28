Florida state Sen. Randy Fine will win GOP special primary for former Rep. Mike Waltz’s seat

By Matt Holt, CNN

(CNN) — Florida state Sen. Randy Fine will win the Republican special primary to fill former Rep. Mike Waltz’s seat in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Fine, a former gambling executive who was elected to the state Senate in 2024, previously served four terms in the Florida House of Representatives. He was endorsed by President Donald Trump in November, which made him a heavy favorite to win the primary.

The seat, anchored by Daytona Beach, was left vacant after Trump tapped Waltz to serve as his national security adviser. Waltz, who had held the seat since 2019, beat his Democratic opponent in November by more than 30 percentage points, and Fine is expected to cruise to victory in the special general election, which is set for April 1.

Fine has been a controversial figure in the state Legislature. He proposed a bill to ban drag performances where children might be in attendance, which Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law. He also supported the Parental Rights in Education Act, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by opponents, which restricts discussion of certain LGBTQ topics in the classroom. After the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans, Fine called for the expulsion of all “non-Americans” who advocated for “Muslim terror” and posted on X that America has a “Muslim problem.” He was also the author of a bill that eliminated Walt Disney World’s special governing district after former Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Fine will face Democrat Josh Weil, a teacher, in the general election to fill the seat vacated by Waltz.

Republicans hold a narrow three-seat majority in the House, and Fine’s eventual arrival will provide Speaker Mike Johnson with more cushion as Trump’s legislative agenda begins to take shape.

There’s also a special primary Tuesday in Florida’s 1st District, where the state’s chief financial officer, Jimmy Patronis, has Trump’s endorsement and is favored to advance to the general election to replace Republican former Rep. Matt Gaetz.

