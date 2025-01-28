Senate Democrats block International Criminal Court sanctions bill in response to Netanyahu warrant

By Ted Barrett, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Senate Democrats on Tuesday voted to filibuster a GOP-led bill to sanction International Criminal Court officials.

The measure was designed to punish the ICC for issuing arrest warrants for top Israeli officials.

The court issued those warrants last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense minister Yoav Gallant and a senior Hamas official, accusing them of war crimes during and after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks on Israel. The prime minister’s office has dismissed the warrants as “absurd and antisemitic.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune blasted the court’s action before the vote, saying to make a “moral equivalency” between the Israeli leaders and Hamas is “beyond the pale.”

Democrats, recognizing Republicans would paint their votes against the bill as anti-Israel, wrestled for days about how to handle it.

In the end, the only Democrat to vote for the measure was Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, meaning it fell far short of the 60 votes needed to advance. The final tally was 54-45.

“I don’t know why anyone wouldn’t want to vote for this and support Israel,” said Fetterman, who is staunchly pro-Israel.

Two freshmen Democratic senators, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Ruben Gallego of Arizona, who voted for the same measure last year when they were in the House, also voted no.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat up for reelection in Georgia, did not vote.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who is up for reelection in New Hampshire, led negotiations with Republicans trying to find a compromise on the bill. But those talks broke down shortly before the vote, and Shaheen and other Democrats involved in the talks, like Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, who is also up for reelection, announced they would vote no.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke on the floor moments before the vote and said the bill was “poorly drafted and deeply troublesome” and complained Republicans refused to make modest changes to the bill to attract Democratic support. The New York Democrat also announced he would oppose it.

The ICC’s targeting of Netanyahu sparked backlash from Republicans and Democrats in Congress. The same bill passed the House passed earlier this month 243-140, with 45 Democrats voting with Republicans.

The House passed the ICC sanctions bill in the last session of Congress by a 247-155 vote, with 42 Democrats joining Republicans in support, but it was not brought to a vote in the Senate, which was then under Democratic control. Congressional Republicans brought it back up now that they control both the House and the Senate.

CNN’s Clare Foran and Haley Talbot contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

