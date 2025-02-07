Trump says he’s revoking Biden’s access to classified information

By Alejandra Jaramillo and Jeff Zeleny, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Friday said he was removing former President Joe Biden’s access to classified information by revoking his security clearance and stopping his daily intelligence briefings.

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. “Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings.”

The practical effect of Trump’s claim to revoke Biden’s security clearance is an open question. Former presidents typically do not have security clearances. As president, they have access to all classified information. Upon leaving office, they do not.

But Trump’s decision to restrict Biden’s access to intelligence briefings comes exactly four years after Biden made the same move against Trump, citing his “erratic behavior” before and after the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Trump further argued that Biden set a precedent in 2021 by instructing the intelligence community to limit Trump’s access to national security details after leaving office, which the president said he views as an unfair action.

Trump also cited former special counsel Robert Hur’s report, which did not charge Biden with a crime but painted a picture of a forgetful commander in chief who failed to properly protect highly sensitive classified information, as CNN reported.

“The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from “poor memory” and, even in his “prime,” could not be trusted with sensitive information,” Trump wrote.

Trump concluded by stating that he would prioritize protecting national security and sarcastically declared, “Joe, you’re fired,” ending with his signature slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

CNN has reached out to a spokesperson for Biden for comment.

Then-President Biden barred Trump from receiving intelligence briefings traditionally given to former presidents, citing concerns over Trump’s behavior before the Capitol attack, claiming that he could not be trusted with sensitive information.

The move was the first instance of a former president being excluded from receiving the intelligence briefings, which are given both as a courtesy and for situations when a sitting president seeks guidance.

The precedent set by Biden means Trump can stop his predecessor’s access to daily intelligence briefings. However, Trump is taking it a step further by claiming he wants to revoke Biden’s security clearance.

