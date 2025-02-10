Justice Department to drop federal corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams

By Paula Reid and Gloria Pazmino, CNN

(CNN) — The Department of Justice is moving to drop the federal corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to a memo obtained by CNN.

The memo, which was sent by acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove — who is a former prosecutor in New York himself — instructed the acting United States attorney for the Southern District, Danielle Sassoon, to dismiss the charges “as soon as is practicable”- subject to several conditions including a review by the Southern District after the November 2025 mayoral election.

The Justice Department brought public corruption charges against Adams, a Democrat, last year in the first prosecution of a sitting mayor in the city’s modern history. The case was scheduled to go to trial this spring.

