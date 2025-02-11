USAID IG fired day after report critical of impacts of Trump administration’s dismantling of the agency

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — The inspector general of the US Agency for International Development was fired on Tuesday, a day after his office released a report critical of the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle the agency, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Paul Martin was informed by an email from the deputy director of the Office of Presidential Personnel Tuesday evening that his position as inspector general of USAID was “terminated, effective immediately.”

A spokesperson for the USAID Office of Inspector General confirmed Martin’s termination and said no reason was given for his ouster.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

Martin had served as inspector general since December 2023.

In a report Monday, the USAID OIG said that the Trump administration’s reduction of USAID personnel and its sweeping freeze on foreign assistance had made it more difficult to track potential misuse of US taxpayer-funded humanitarian assistance.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Kit Maher contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.