Pam Bondi Fast Facts

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of US Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Personal

Birth date: November 17, 1965

Birth place: Tampa, Florida

Birth name: Pamela Jo Bondi

Father: Joseph Bondi, educator

Mother: Patsy (Hammer) Bondi

Marriages: Scott Fitzgerald (1997-2002, divorced); Garret Barnes, (1990-1992, divorced)

Education: University of Florida, B.A., 1987; Stetson University College of Law, J.D., 1990

Other Facts

Fourth-generation Floridian.

Bondi’s father was mayor of Temple Terrace, Florida, in the 1970s.

First woman to serve as Florida’s attorney general.

During her eight years as attorney general of Florida, Bondi unsuccessfully brought cases that aimed to undermine the Affordable Care Act and fought to keep the state’s ban on same-sex marriage.

Timeline

Early 1990s – Bondi begins working at the Hillsborough County, Florida, State Attorney’s Office.

2005 – Bondi adopts a dog from the Humane Society of Pinellas County that was brought from Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina. In 2006, Steven and Dorreen Couture of Louisiana sue Bondi and the Humane Society, seeking the return of their dog. In 2007, the Coutures and Bondi reach a settlement, and the dog is returned to the Coutures.

December 2009 – Bondi leaves her job as a prosecutor at the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office and enters the race for Florida attorney general.

November 2, 2010 – Bondi becomes the first woman elected as Florida’s attorney general.

2011-2019 – Serves as attorney general of Florida. She is reelected in 2014.

2013 – Bondi comes under criticism for persuading the Florida governor at the time, Rick Scott, to postpone an execution because it conflicted with a fundraiser for her reelection campaign. She later apologized.

2019 – Joins the administration of US President Donald Trump. She works on Trump’s legal team during his impeachment hearings.

2019-2025 – Partner at Ballard Partners LLC.

November 21, 2024 – Trump names Bondi as his pick for US attorney general after his original nominee, Rep. Matt Gaetz, drops out.

February 4, 2025 – Senate votes 54-46 to confirm Bondi as US attorney general.

February 5, 2025 – Bondi is sworn in as US attorney general.

