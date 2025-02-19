Eric Adams case: Judge to consider Trump’s push to drop corruption charges against NYC mayor

By Lauren del Valle and Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — The federal judge overseeing the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams is set to hear from the attorneys Wednesday afternoon about the Justice Department’s controversial motion to dismiss the charges against him.

The DOJ move prompted an exodus of prosecutors that disagreed with the decision. Eight federal prosecutors, including the interim US attorney for the Southern District of New York, have resigned in protest. Four deputy mayors have departed City Hall as well.

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, who will attend the hearing, has said the case should be dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be revived, because of “appearances of impropriety and risks of interference with the 2025 elections in New York City” and because continuing the case would “interfere with the defendant’s ability to govern in New York City” and threaten President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Adams has consented in writing to the deal and denies any “quid pro quo” with the administration for dropping the charges in exchange for boosting Trump’s immigration agenda.

Judge Dale Ho, a Biden appointee, said the parties should be prepared to discuss the reason for the dismissal motion, what Adams has agreed to, and the next procedural steps in the case.

The judge could appoint a special prosecutor to continue the case.

If Judge Ho were to reject the motion to dismiss the case against Adams, there’s little precedent of what happens next. The judge scheduled the hearing amid growing calls from top Democrats for the embattled Democratic mayor to step down or be removed from office and as former prosecutors urge the judge to not approve the dismissal without digging deeper into the circumstances surrounding the deal.

The Justice Department has moved to dismiss the case under Rule 48(a) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, which says the government may “with leave of the court” dismiss an indictment.

Adams is scheduled to go to trial on five criminal charges, including bribery, in April. He has pleaded not guilty.

