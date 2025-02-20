Hegseth could fire some senior generals and admirals soon, sources say

By Natasha Bertrand and Haley Britzky, CNN

(CNN) — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth could soon move to fire more than half a dozen generals and flag officers, according to two sources familiar with the matter, part of an effort to purge the department of senior leaders perceived as either too political or too close to former Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Rumors about the impending dismissals have been percolating for weeks, but a more formal list of those who could be fired was recently shared with Republican lawmakers, suggesting that the dismissals could be imminent, one of the sources said. Democrats were not briefed directly, that person said. The fact that the list was sent to lawmakers was first reported by NBC.

The list includes Gen. CQ Brown, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the sources said. Before he was nominated as defense secretary, Hegseth said Brown should be fired because of his “woke” focus on diversity, equity and inclusion programs inside the military.

“First of all, you’ve got to fire the chairman of the Joint Chiefs,” Hegseth said in a November appearance on the “Shawn Ryan Show.” “But any general that was involved – general, admiral, whatever – that was involved in any of the DEI woke s— has got to go. Either you’re in for warfighting, and that’s it. That’s the only litmus test we care about,” Hegseth said.

On Hegseth’s first day in the Pentagon, however, he stood next to Brown and said he looked forward to working with him.

A spokesperson for Brown declined to comment.

The list also includes the current Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to serve in the role. Franchetti is also the first woman ever to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. If she were fired, it would leave the military without a female four-star general for the first time in years. In his most recent book, Hegseth suggested that Franchetti was only hired because she is a woman.

“If naval operations suffer, at least we can hold our heads high. Because at least we have another first! The first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — hooray,” Hegseth wrote in his 2024 book, “The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free.”

A spokesperson for Franchetti did not return a request for comment.

The list circulating on Capitol Hill also notes potential promotions and possible replacements for Brown, including Gen. Samuel Paparo, who currently leads US Indo Pacific command. Gen. Erik Kurilla, who currently leads US Central Command, is also a contender to replace Brown if he is fired, officials said.

The potential dismissals, which one of the sources said could also include several one-star and two-star generals, could add to the turmoil currently roiling the Pentagon as President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, seeks to make steep cuts to DoD’s budget and workforce.

Hegseth this week ordered the military to come up with ways to reduce the DoD’s budget by 8% each year for the next five years, and tens of thousands of civilian employees could be fired this week as part of a mass layoff of probationary workers.

Some defense officials responsible for drafting lists of civilian Pentagon employees to be terminated are raising concerns with their superiors that the summary firings could break the law and potentially harm US military readiness, CNN has reported.

A handful of employees from DOGE began meeting with Pentagon officials last week and are in the process of getting set up with office space inside the building, CNN has reported.

This story has been updated with additional details.

