By Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump fired the top US general on Friday night in a move that had been expected for weeks.

Trump called Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. a “fine gentleman” and an “outstanding leader.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

