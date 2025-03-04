Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins is the designated survivor for Trump’s address to Congress

By Kaitlan Collins and Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins is this year’s designated survivor, according to a White House official, retreating from Washington to an undisclosed location during President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday evening.

Collins will stay away from the US Capitol, fulfilling the annual task of remaining outside the House chamber during the president’s speech in case disaster strikes.

Collins became Veterans Affairs secretary on February 5.

The Veterans Affairs secretary is 17th in the presidential line of succession, which was outlined in the Presidential Succession Act of 1792 and updated during the Truman administration’s Presidential Succession Act of 1947.

For Trump’s first speech to Congress in 2017, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin was the designated survivor. The next year, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue had the honor. Energy Secretary Rick Perry held the role in 2019, and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt in 2020.

Most of Trump’s Cabinet picks for his new term have been confirmed by Congress. Trump’s selection for Labor secretary, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, has not been confirmed and therefore is not eligible to be in the line of succession.

This is the current presidential line of succession:

Vice President JD Vance

House Speaker Mike Johnson

Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Attorney General Pamela Bondi

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Labor Secretary [not confirmed]

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

Energy Secretary Chris Wright

Education Secretary Linda McMahon

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

