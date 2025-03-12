Skip to Content
New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen won’t seek reelection in 2026

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen speaks at NHTI Concord Community College in Concord
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen speaks at NHTI Concord Community College in Concord
By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire announced Wednesday that she will not seek reelection in 2026, setting up a potentially competitive race in the Granite State to replace her.

“I ran for public office to make a difference for the people of New Hampshire. That purpose has never and will never change. But today, after careful consideration, I’m announcing that I have made the difficult decision not to seek reelection to the Senate in 2026. It’s just time,” she said in a video reported by CNN affiliate station WMUR.

Shaheen has served in the US Senate since 2009.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

