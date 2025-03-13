Skip to Content
Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva dies at 77 after battle with cancer

Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva speaks with News Channel 3/Telemundo 15 at a community forum regarding the Salton Sea (8/30/23)
By
Updated
today at 2:32 PM
Published 2:17 PM

By Clare Foran, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva has died due to complications from cancer treatment, according to a statement from the congressman’s office.

“The Office of the 7th District of Arizona is saddened to announce the passing of Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva. Rep. Grijalva fought a long and brave battle. He passed away this morning due to complications of his cancer treatments,” the statement said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

