Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva dies at 77 after battle with cancer

By Clare Foran, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva has died due to complications from cancer treatment, according to a statement from the congressman’s office.

“The Office of the 7th District of Arizona is saddened to announce the passing of Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva. Rep. Grijalva fought a long and brave battle. He passed away this morning due to complications of his cancer treatments,” the statement said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

