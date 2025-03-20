Lawmakers clash with constituents following more angry town halls



CNN

By Shania Shelton and Eric Bradner, CNN

(CNN) — Shouts of “January 6” and “tax the rich” flooded a town hall in Laramie, Wyoming, on Wednesday, where GOP Rep. Harriet Hageman faced a hostile crowd as she attempted to drown out the noise and answer questions – the latest such Washington lawmaker to be grilled in their home states.

Hageman said she liked the opportunity to do town halls “because it lets me come here, give you an update on what I’m doing back in Washington, DC,” prompting a swift response of “nothing” from one man.

“If you have so little respect for our process and for what we are in this country,” Hageman started before being interrupted by some boos. “Then I would ask you to leave.”

Voters have expressed their frustrations in several town halls across the country in recent days as they publicly vocalize their dissatisfaction with those in office. Constituents have criticized Republican members of Congress about President Donald Trump’s executive power and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency efforts, while some Democratic members have faced complaints of being disorganized and not fighting Trump hard enough.

Hageman attempted to speak on DOGE and its efforts to reconfigure the federal government at one point, telling constituents at her town hall on Wednesday, “Here’s the only thing that DOGE has done, it’s so bizarre to me how obsessed you are with federal government.” She was immediately interrupted with jeers of disapproval and loud boos.

“You guys are going to have a heart attack if you don’t calm down,” Hageman told the crowd after repeatedly attempting to take control.

Democratic Rep. Sean Casten was interrupted several times by pro-Palestinian protesters during his own town hall Wednesday night in Downers Grove, Illinois. He warned that people “are going to decide not to come to town halls anymore because it’s not productive.”

At one point, a man jumped onto the stage with Casten, prompting the congressman to tell the crowd he would step off the stage and call the police.

“Sir, get off the stage! Get off the stage!” Casten yelled at the man.

In another instance, a woman in the audience stood up and yelled at Casten about US support going to Israel.

“Ma’am, can you please sit down? Ma’am, ma’am, ma’am… what is your point in disrupting this event? I recognize your face, you have disrupted many events,” Casten responded.

Police asked the congressman to end the event and send everyone home after several heated exchanges.

CNN’s Taylor Galgano and Martin Goillandeau contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.