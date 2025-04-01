US Justice Department to seek the death penalty for Mangione

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Attorney General Pam Bondi said Tuesday the Justice Department will seek the death penalty for accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione.

Bondi said she will direct the interim US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Matthew Podolsky, to seek the death penalty in the case if Mangione is convicted on capital murder charges.

Mangione is facing state and federal charges for allegedly shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Nidtown Manhattan in December. He has pleaded not guilty to the state charges. Mangione was charged in a federal criminal complaint but has not yet been indicted on those charges.

Mangione’s attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo has said she was in discussions with the Justice Department over the decision. She could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

