Lawyer for Trump co-defendant and alleged US Capitol rioters picked for major role at DOJ

By Evan Perez, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday picked Stanley Woodward, a lawyer for multiple Trump aides over the years and for defendants accused of crimes in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, to be the No. 3 official at the Justice Department.

Woodward most recently has served as an assistant and senior counselor to the president. Before that, he represented Walt Nauta, Trump’s co-defendant in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith alleging Trump mishandled classified documents and sought to obstruct the investigation.

If confirmed by the Senate as associate attorney general, Woodward will join several other lawyers who represented Trump or aides at the Justice Department.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, his top deputy, represented Trump in federal and state cases, and John Sauer, who argued Trump’s immunity case in the Supreme Court, is the president’s pick for solicitor general.

Trump on Wednesday also announced Elliot Gaiser, the Ohio solicitor general, to lead the Office of Legal Counsel.

The OLC plays a powerful role providing legal advice to the president and government agencies, typically reviewing executive orders and pending legislation.

