Prosecutors drop charge against man who Rep. Nancy Mace claimed ‘physically accosted’ her

By Shania Shelton, CNN

(CNN) — Prosecutors have dropped a charge against a man who Republican Rep. Nancy Mace claimed “physically accosted” her in December, according to recent court filings.

In December, police charged James McIntyre of Illinois with one misdemeanor charge of simple assault. He pleaded not guilty and was released at the time with a “stay away” order.

It’s unclear why the charge was dismissed.

McIntyre said he was “pleased but not surprised” the charge was dropped and called the experience “traumatic” in a statement issued through Illinois state Rep. Kelly Cassidy.

“By falsely accusing me of a violent crime and having me jailed, Congresswoman Mace demonstrated her desire to criminalize anyone who advocates for the needs of our trans youth,” his statement reads.

McIntyre’s lawyer declined to comment on the matter. CNN has reached out to the US attorney’s office in Washington, DC, for comment.

Asked in December about Mace’s claim, Capitol Police said it received a report from a member of Congress’ office regarding an incident in the Rayburn House Office Building. Officers and agents with the Threat Assessment Section arrested a suspect, charging them with assaulting a government official, the agency said.

Mace told law enforcement the person placed their hands over hers and “began to aggressively and in an exaggerated manner shake her arm up and down in a hand shaking motion” for a few seconds, according to a police filing.

The filing also showed she said McIntyre stated “trans youth deserve advocacy” during the shaking motion. Following the interaction in December, Mace posted on X that she was “physically accosted” by “a pro-tr*ns man.”

McIntyre is the co-founder of the Illinois chapter of Foster Care Alumni and was present to celebrate the 25th anniversary of a law expanding federal support for foster care, according to The Washington Post.

After prosecutors dropped the charges, Mace said she “won’t back down.”

“I filed charges, and they were inexplicably ignored. But I will not be. I will not back down. I will not be intimidated. And I sure as hell won’t stay silent,” Mace said in a statement to CNN.

The Imprint first reported the charge had been dismissed.

Despite previously calling herself “pro-transgender rights,” Mace introduced a resolution in November to ban transgender women from using women’s restrooms at the Capitol and filed broader legislation that would apply to every federal building and federally funded school.

The Republican lawmaker also used a phrase considered a slur to refer to transgender people during a House Oversight Committee hearing in February. Her comments were challenged by Democratic Rep.

Gerry Connolly of Virginia, prompting the congresswoman to double down on the slur and respond with, “I don’t really care.”

