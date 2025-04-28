Rep. Gerry Connolly will step down as top Democrat on House Oversight Committee, not seek reelection after cancer returns

By Manu Raju and Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — Rep. Gerry Connolly, a veteran Virginia Democrat and ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, announced on Monday he will not seek reelection and will soon step down from his leadership position on the powerful panel.

Connolly said his esophageal cancer – a diagnosis he shared in November – has returned.

“When I announced my diagnosis six months ago, I promised transparency. After grueling treatments, we’ve learned that the cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned. I’ll do everything possible to continue to represent you and thank you for your grace,” he said in a statement.

Connolly represents Virginia’s 11th Congressional District, which encompasses much of northern Virginia’s affluent suburbs of Washington, DC, and is heavily Democratic. Kamala Harris won the district by 34 percentage points in 2024, and Connolly won reelection to his ninth term by that same amount

Connolly, who has held the seat since 2009, is the third House Democrat and eighth member overall to announce they’re leaving Congress after this term.

The congressman held off a challenge from Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to serve in the top Democratic spot on the influential oversight panel, a position the party has grappled over as it looks to rebuild after Republicans swept Washington in the 2024 elections.

“The sun is setting on my time in public service, and this will be my last term in Congress. I will be stepping back as Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee soon. With no rancor and a full heart, I move into this final chapter full of pride in what we’ve accomplished together over 30 years,” Connolly said in his statement.

“My loving family and staff sustain me. My extended family – you all have been a joy to serve.”

CNN’s Molly English contributed to this report.

