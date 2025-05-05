Kemp passes on Senate race in Georgia after months of private lobbying

By Sarah Ferris and Manu Raju, CNN

(CNN) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is passing on a bid for US Senate, delivering a major blow to GOP leaders who have spent months trying to lure him into vying for one of their biggest targets of the midterms.

Kemp announced the decision Monday, ending lengthy speculation about his future that had essentially frozen the field of other possible GOP candidates. It follows an intense lobbying push to win over Kemp, who was considered a key recruit of the 2026 cycle as Republicans try to hold onto their slim majority in the chamber.

“Over the last few weeks, I have had many conversations with friends, supporters, and leaders across the country who encouraged me to run for the US Senate in 2026. I greatly appreciate their support and prayers for our family,” Kemp, a Republican, wrote on X.

“After those discussions, I have decided that being on the ballot next year is not the right decision for me and my family. I spoke with President Trump and Senate leadership earlier today and expressed my commitment to work alongside them to ensure we have a strong Republican nominee who can win next November, and ultimately be a conservative voice in the US Senate who will put hardworking Georgians first.”

A source familiar with the matter told CNN the governor informed key Republican leaders on Monday that he would not be running.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed concerns over Kemp’s decision to pass on a bid for the Georgia seat, a decision that came despite the South Dakota Republican’s efforts to woo the governor to run against Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in the critical race.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed about that. He, of course, would have been a great candidate,” Thune told CNN when asked about Kemp. “But as I said before, that race is going to be competitive either way. The good news is there is a lot of interest and a lot of people who want to run for the Republican nomination.”

Kemp had previously informed GOP leaders he was lukewarm to a bid, according to multiple Republicans familiar with the conversations. Even so, Republicans from Senate Majority Leader John Thune and NRSC Chair Tim Scott to President Donald Trump had attempted to convince him to enter the race against Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

The governor’s decision also comes after some other high-profile recruits — such as Gov. Chris Sununu in New Hampshire – passed on a bid.

The Senate Leadership PAC, a super PAC linked to GOP leaders, issued a statement saying the party’s effort to oust Ossoff would continue.

“With a deep bench of incredible Georgia leaders, Republicans will have a strong candidate in 2026 and SLF is committed to ensuring Ossoff’s accidental tenure in Washington is limited to one term,” it said in a statement.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has not ruled out a run for the seat. “I’ve got a lot of options open to me. There’s the governor’s race, there’s the Senate race, and then there’s my district, which I love,” Greene previously told CNN, referring to her northwest Georgia district.

Prior to Kemp’s announcement Monday, the congresswoman sent out a fundraising pitch asking supporters whether she should run for Senate.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

