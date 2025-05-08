Trump says he’ll announce new pick for DC top prosecutor as controversial Ed Martin nomination falters

By Annie Grayer and Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Thursday he will soon announce a new nominee for US attorney in Washington, DC, replacing Ed Martin, whose nomination had been imperiled in recent days amid what appeared to be insurmountable pushback from Republicans on Capitol Hill.

“He’s a terrific person, and he wasn’t getting the support from people that I thought,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I can only lift that little phone so many times in a day, but we have somebody else that will be great,” he added.

Instead, the president said Martin will take on a role within the Department of Justice “or whatever.”

CNN has reached out to Martin for comment.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee responsible for advancing Martin to a full Senate vote, said following Trump’s remarks that he had not been made aware the president was likely pulling the nomination. “I have not been informed,” the Iowa Republican told CNN.

Martin’s nomination was first derailed Monday when Sen. Thom Tillis, a key GOP swing vote, informed the White House he would not support the president’s nominee for the job over concerns related to Martin’s views on the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Tillis, who serves on the Judiciary panel, had met with Martin Monday. Last week, the North Carolina Republican told CNN he has “serious questions” about the nomination, given Martin’s previous comments denigrating police officers who defended the Capitol during attack.

Prior to serving as acting US attorney, Martin was a defense attorney for a handful of January 6 rioters and attended Trump’s speech at the Ellipse near the Capitol the day of the attack. On his podcast in 2024, Martin claimed two officers who defended the Capitol on January 6 “appear to have lied” about being “mistreated” and accused them of possible perjury.

In written responses to senators under oath, Martin refused to say unequivocally there was violence on January 6, 2021, and would not directly answer if he believed the 2020 election was stolen. He also didn’t close the door on the idea that Trump could serve a third term as president, which would be unconstitutional.

Tillis’ public opposition meant Republicans did not have the votes to advance Martin, stalling the nomination in committee and setting him up to miss a critical deadline for confirmation before his interim position expired on May 20.

Sen. Lindsey Graham noted Thursday that Republicans “didn’t have the votes,” saying of Trump’s announcement: “I thought that was probably a good decision, given all the concerns.”

The South Carolina Republican also suggested he had insight into the president’s next pick for the job, telling CNN, “Stay tuned. It’s going to be big.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

